Neto (ribs) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The 28-year-old was considered a game-time decision after picking up the injury during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, but he's ready to play in Monday's rematch. Neto is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes over the past five games.