Neto (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old sat out Washington's return to play Sunday but is ready to go for Tuesday's contest. Neto should operate as the Wizards' backup point guard, and he could see significant run since six players are out due to the COVID-19 protocols and Russell Westbrook is on a minutes restriction "in the mid-20s."