Neto is expected to sign with the Wizards on a one-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Neto pent his first four seasons in Utah before playing last year in Philadelphia. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 assists and 0.6 triples across 12.4 minutes in 54 games with the 76ers. He will no look to earn a role providing depth in the Wizards' backcourt.