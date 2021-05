Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics.

Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.