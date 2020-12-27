Neto is expected to start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Magic, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington is holding Russell Westbrook out for rest purposes in the second half of a back-to-back set, allowing Neto to pick up his first start of 2020-21. While the starting assignment likely means that Neto will pick up the majority of the playing time at point guard, Ish Smith will presumably have a more pronounced role on the second unit than Neto typically does when Westbrook is playing. That said, the prospect of a sizable increase in playing time -- Neto hasn't played more than 10 minutes in either of Washington's first two games -- gives the 28-year-old some appeal as a punt play in DFS.