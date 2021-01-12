Neto posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Wizards' 128-107 win over the Suns.

Neto was making his fourth start of the season in place of Westbrook, and he should be in line for at least a couple more turns with the top unit since the point guard is tending to a quadriceps injury and isn't expected to be re-evaluated until late in the week. While the Brazilian turned some heads with a 22-point, five-assist, four-rebound outing in his first start in place of Westbrook back on Dec. 27, Neto's returns have been more modest in his subsequent three starts. He's played between 20 and 25 minutes in each of those games, essentially splitting point-guard duties with Ish Smith.