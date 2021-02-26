Neto tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five steals, four assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Wizards' 112-110 win over the Nuggets.

With Davis Bertans (knee) sitting out, Neto, Troy Brown (16 minutes) and Rui Hachimura (38 minutes) were the main players who benefited from boosts in playing time. Neto, who had averaged 22.6 minutes per game over the previous five game, used the extra run to churn out one of his better lines of the season. The steal total was a bit of an outlier, but Neto has shown an ability to be a decent streamer in that category when handed extended minutes. He's averaging 1.2 steals in 19.6 minutes per game on the campaign.