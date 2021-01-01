Neto tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist across 22 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Wizards' 133-130 loss to the Bulls.

The 0-5 Wizards have been one of the league's early disappointments, but Neto's performance through the first five games has been a silver lining. Neto has shot efficiently (55.6 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range) while filling out the stat sheet nicely (10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game) in his 17.6 minutes per contest. With Russell Westbrook expected to rest Friday in Minnesota for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Neto should slot into the starting backcourt alongside Bradley Beal. He'll make for a nice streamer in season-long leagues with daily lineup changes, as well as an intriguing value play in DFS contests.