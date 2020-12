Neto had 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-8 3PT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Magic.

Starting in place of Russell Westbrook (rest), Neto took advantage of the opportunity, putting up an impressive all-around line in his 32 minutes. Neto played just 19 total minutes off the bench in the Wizards' first two games, however, so he's not much of a fantasy contributor when Westbrook is active.