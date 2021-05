Neto scored 25 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's 131-129 victory over Toronto.

The veteran guard made his 11th straight start and finished with career-high single-game marks of 39 minutes, 25 points and five three-pointers. Neto's opportunities have grown in his first season with Washington, and as a result he is posting career-best marks of 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.