Neto (groin) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Houston, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

A groin issue kept Neto out of Sunday's loss to the Spurs, but there's hope that he'll be able to return as the Wizards head into the first night of a back-to-back set. All six Wizards players currently in the league's health and safety protocols -- Ish Smith, Davis Bertans, Moritz Wagner, Troy Brown, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija -- have already been ruled out of Tuesday's contest.