Neto is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old put up 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-8 3PT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals while starting in place of Russell Westbrook (rest) Sunday, but Westbrook is back in action Tuesday. Neto averaged 6.5 points in 9.5 minutes off the bench in the first two games of the season and should return to that role.