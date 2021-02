Neto (groin) will not play Tuesday against Portland or Wednesday against Miami, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

As expected, a groin issue will keep Neto sidelined for at least a couple more games after he was held out of Sunday's win over the Nets. When healthy this season, Neto has typically played around 20 minutes per game as the backup point guard and fill-in starter when Russell Westbrook misses time.