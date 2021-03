Neto had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Neto was far from effective from the field but still responded when needed, and the veteran point guard was one of six Wizards that ended with double-digit scoring numbers in this win. Neto might be in contention for a bigger role Monday against the Pacers if Bradley Beal (hip) is forced to miss additional time, though.