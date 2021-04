Neto had 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

Neto has started four games in a row and is expected to remain in that role going forward, as the lineup with three guards -- Neto, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal -- seems to be working so far. The Brazilian guard has scored in double digits in each of his last three games.