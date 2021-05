Neto had 17 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Making a seventh consecutive start in the backcourt, Neto bounced back from a pair of lackluster efforts to post one of his better overall efforts of the season. For the most part, Neto isn't much of a fantasy option, but he's proven capable of occasional outbursts like Friday's.