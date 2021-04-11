Neto posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound and an assist across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Neto was the Wizards' highest scorer in this game, something impressive considering Russell Westbrook was in the starting lineup and logged 33 minutes, and the Brazilian undoubtedly delivered one of his best performances of the season. Neto has started two of the Wizards' last four games and while he's not expected to score 20-plus points on a nightly basis, he has scored in double digits in four of his last eight outings.