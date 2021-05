Neto registered 25 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over the Raptors.

Neto has started 11 games in a row and ended a streak of three straight single-digit scoring appearances with his best scoring output of the campaign. He's averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last 11 appearances since moving to the starting unit on a permanent basis.