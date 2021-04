Neto will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Bradley Beal back in the lineup after a five-game absence, Neto will shift back to a bench role. He's averaging 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.9 minutes per game this season and should see his normal playing time Wednesday, likely with the Wizards' second unit.