Neto will come off the bench Sunday against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Russell Westbrook (rest) sat out the second half of the back-to-back set Friday, so Neto received the start and had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. The 28-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes in his four appearances off the bench this season.