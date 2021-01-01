Neto will start Friday's game against the Timberwolves with Russell Westbrook resting, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Neto did the same when Westbrook sat out against Orlando earlier in the week and finished with 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes. He returned to the bench for the Wizards' last two games and is coming off of a 15-point, four-rebound, three-steal effort in 22 minutes Thursday night against Chicago.