Neto will start Monday's game against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. He'll be limited to roughly 18 to 20 minutes.

With Russell Westbrook out for rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Neto will move into the lineup at point guard for his sixth start of the season. He finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in Sunday's loss to Charlotte, which marked his return from a four-game absence due to a groin injury. With that in mind, the Wizards will play it safe and place a hard cap on Neto's workload Monday.