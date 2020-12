Neto is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Russell Westbrook (rest) and Ish Smith (lower body) are sitting out the preseason opener, so Neto will receive the starting nod. Neto averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes for the Sixers last season, and he should operate as the Wizards' No. 3 point guard for the 2020-21 campaign.