Neto (groin) will start Wednesday at New Orleans and be on an unspecified minutes restriction, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will enter the starting five with Russell Westbrook (rest) sitting out Wednesday. Neto had eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes Tuesday and figures to have a similar workload against the Pelicans.