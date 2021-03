Neto (ribs) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Neto is yet to miss any time, but he's been playing through bruised ribs over the last few games, and it's possible he aggravated the issue against Milwaukee on Monday. Coach Scott Brooks said if Neto ends up sitting out, rookie Cassius Winston would likely get some opportunity off the bench behind Russell Westbrook.