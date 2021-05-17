Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the door on the Brazilian guard making it back for the start of the postseason. After rookie Deni Avdija was shut down for the season in late April with a fractured ankle, Neto moved up to the top unit as part of a three-guard starting five featuring Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. While starting in his final 14 appearances of the regular season, Neto averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor, 48.6 percent from distance and 96.8 percent from the charity stripe.