Neto had 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Warriors.

Neto remained in the starting lineup against the Warriors and delivered arguably his best performance of the season. Deni Avdija suffered an ankle injury during the game, something that is going to cost him the remainder of the season. Neto is likely to pick up some additional playing time moving forward, especially on nights when the team opts to roll out a small lineup. That said, he is not a player to prioritize at this point, unless he is able to string together a number of strong outings.