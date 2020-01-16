Spalding signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Spalding has spent all season in the G League, appearing in 20 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and posting averages of 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt. Under his two-way contract, Spalding will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the big club.