Wizards' Ray Spalding: Signs two-way deal
Spalding signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Spalding has spent all season in the G League, appearing in 20 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and posting averages of 15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals in 26.5 minutes per tilt. Under his two-way contract, Spalding will be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the big club.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...