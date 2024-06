Holmes agreed to a two-year, $25.9 million contract with the Wizards on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holmes had to decline his $12.8 million player option prior to this agreement, so he secured himself a small raise. As for the second season of his deal, only $250,000 of it is guaranteed. Holmes figures to play a key role for the rebuilding Wizards in 2024-25 with this news, and he offers some intriguing fantasy appeal due to the lack of depth in Washington's frontcourt.