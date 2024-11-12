Holmes (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Holmes is in danger of missing his second straight contest Wednesday due to an illness. However, Holmes has logged just eight minutes this season, so he isn't expected to play much even when available.
