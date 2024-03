Holmes is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left big toe sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Holmes is a late addition to the injury report, and his absence could be a significant blow, as Marvin Bagley (back) remains out. If both big men are unavailable, the Wizards won't have a true center to face Bam Adebayo and the Heat, so Kyle Kuzma, Eugene Omoruyi and Anthony Gill would be candidates for playing time as a small-ball five.