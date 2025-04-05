Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Holmes is trending toward returning to the floor for the Wizards on Sunday in Boston after missing Thursday's game against the Magic due to a shoulder issue. The veteran big man is averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 64.7 percent from the field.
