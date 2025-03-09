Holmes (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Holmes will miss his second game over the club's last three outings due to a left knee contusion. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Detroit. Tristan Vukcevic will likely see an uptick in playing time behind Alex Sarr due to Holmes being sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Double-double from second unit•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Good to go against Toronto•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Moving back to bench•