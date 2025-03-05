Holmes (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.
Holmes was originally deemed questionable, so he could be back in the mix for Saturday's game against the Raptors. Alex Sarr could offer a higher floor in fantasy with Holmes sidelined, and Tristan Vukcevic could be more involved off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Moving back to bench•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Perfect from field Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Swats three shots against Brooklyn•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Productive in starting role•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Starting Sunday vs. Orlando•