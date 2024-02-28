Holmes contributed one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Holmes was barely noticeable in the loss, continuing his disappointing season. Despite being traded to a more favorable situation in Washington, Holmes has played fewer than 15 minutes in all five games. Given what we have seen during his time with the Wizards, there is no reason to consider him a serviceable fantasy asset.