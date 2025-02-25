Holmes closed with 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 107-99 victory over the Nets.

Holmes tied George with three rejections Monday, and the former was four rebounds short of registering his second double-double in as many games and third of the regular season. He has started in the Wizards' last two games, and he could start against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday if rookie Alex Sarr (ankle) is unable to suit up.