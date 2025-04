Holmes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Holmes will end up missing the final six games of the regular season due to a right shoulder contusion. The 2015 second-round pick appeared in 31 regular-season games (seven starts) for the Wizards, averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 blocks over 17.2 minutes per contest.