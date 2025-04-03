Holmes has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the contest with two points (1-1 FG) across two minutes.

Holmes exited Wednesday's game for unknown reasons but returned to the bench with a wrap on his shoulder, per Varun Shankar of The Washington Post. He'll be held out the rest of the way due to the injury, leaving more minutes for Tristan Vukcevic and JT Thor. Holmes' next chance to play will come Thursday against Orlando.