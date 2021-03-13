Lopez played 26 minutes off the bench and added 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in Fridays loss to the 76ers.

Lopez has now hit double figures in scoring in four of his last five outings while grabbing at least five boards in three straight. While he came off the bench, his rebounding total tied that of Russell Westbrook and Deni Avdija for the team lead. Lopez has shown fantasy managers that be counted on to drop a few buckets and collect some rebounds despite not seeing a ton of action on the court.