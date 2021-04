Lopez (quadriceps) went for 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) across 29 minutes while adding two rebounds and two assists during Wednesday's win over the Magic.

After only being limited to nine minutes Monday, Lopez saw more playing time than starter Alex Len (16 minutes). He's now scored 16 or more points in four of his last five outings with the exception of Monday's game where he was injured. Over that span, Lopez has shot the ball 70 percent or better in each contest.