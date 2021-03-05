Lopez played 26 minutes off the bench and added 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in Thursday's victory over the Clippers.

Lopez saw his streak of consecutive games in which he made all of his shots come to an end with a miss in the second quarter of Thursday's win. Still, Lopez has seen double-digit scoring in three straight games while adding a block in each of those contests. During that span, Lopez is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 78.9 percent from the field.