Lopez finished with 18 points (9-11 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Hornets.

Lopez continues to play a pivotal role for the Wizards despite the fact he is coming off the bench. Alex Len started and played just four minutes, while Daniel Gafford managed eight points in 16 minutes. Lopez certainly isn't the player he once was; however, he provides the team with a veteran presence on the inside and his high IQ often outweighs his lack of athleticism.