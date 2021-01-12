Lopez scored 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 128-107 win over the Suns.

Making his first start since the season-ending injury to Thomas Bryant (knee), Lopez focused more on working the glass than hitting three-pointers, and the result was his first double-double since March 2019. The veteran big also played a season-high 26 minutes, while Moritz Wagner played 22 off the bench. Expect the two to continue seeing similar workloads moving forward, but it would be remarkable if Lopez, who was averaging only 3.5 boards a game coming into Monday, was so easily able to transform his game and production overnight.