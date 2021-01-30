Lopez was ejected from Friday's game against Atlanta after receiving two technical fouls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Lopez received a pair of technical fouls on the bench Friday after arguing with the officials, and he was ejected from the game in the third quarter as a result. He totaled six points (3-5 FG) and four rebounds over 20 minutes prior to his removal from the contest. Moritz Wagner and Alex Len should see increased run for the Wizards over the second half.
