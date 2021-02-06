Lopez recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3 Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in Friday's 122-95 loss to Miami.

Lopez hasn't been very productive on the scoreboard recently, but he led the team with seven rebounds in Friday's loss. He's failed to score in double figures in four of the last five contests, averaging 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over 17.8 minutes per game.