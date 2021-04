Lopez finished Friday's 110-107 win over the Warriors with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 27 minutes.

Not only did Lopez's season-high 20 points add up to more than all other Washington reserves combined in the contest, they also tied for second among Wizards starters. Lopez has scored 39 points over his past two games and has reached double digits in five of his past six contests.