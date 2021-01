Lopez went scoreless during Thursday's loss against the Bulls, grabbing one rebound and committing two fouls in six minutes off the bench.

Lopez has seen his minutes diminish since the beginning of the season and is yet to crack the 20-minute mark off the bench, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game so far. He's firmly entrenched as Thomas Bryant's backup, and he'll probably need a rash of injuries in the Wizards' frontcourt to see a sizable uptick on his upside.