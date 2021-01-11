Lopez will start Monday's game against the Suns in place of Thomas Bryant (knee), Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With Bryant done for the season due to a torn ACL, the veteran will get first crack at the starting center job. Coach Scott Brooks indicated that he'll use a "by-committee" approach to the position, however, so it's likely that Moe Wagner and Rui Hachimura will also spend considerable time at the five. Lopez finished Saturday's game against Miami with a season-high 13 points in 21 minutes.