Lopez will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Alex Len will get the nod as the starting center for the front end of the back-to-back set after outplaying both Lopez and Moritz Wagner of late. Expect the demotion to the second unit to come with a slight reduction in playing time for Lopez, who had averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per game while starting each of the Wizards' last nine contests since Thomas Bryant (knee) suffered a season-ending injury.