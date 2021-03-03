Lopez played 14 minutes off the bench and dropped 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and one block in Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies.
Lopez has gone two straight games without missing a shot. While he's been perfect from the field and free throw line, he has not provided much else adding just three rebounds and one assist over that time.
More News
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Tallies 10 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Posts double-double Saturday•
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Scores 12 in win over Houston•
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Scores 13 points in 19 minutes•
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Strong performance off bench•
-
Wizards' Robin Lopez: Moving to bench•